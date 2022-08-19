New York: Two arrested over Ghanaian taxi driver's death

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has charged two men in connection with the murder of a city taxi driver .

The two, Austin Amos and Nicholas Porter, both 20 years old, are said to have turned themselves in.

They have been charged, among others, with gang assault, manslaughter and theft.

The NYPD said it is still searching for the three other suspects.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to the cabbie’s heartbroken family outside their home in Co-Op City in the Bronx.

It was extremely emotional.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers was at a news conference in support of Kutin Gyimah’s wife, who, sobbing, said her husband was her backbone, her soulmate, and she wants justice for him.

Meanwhile, NYPD has released a new surveillance video, which appears to show 52-year-old Gyimah being attacked by five passengers, who investigators said refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him in Far Rockaway early Saturday morning.

He fell to the ground and hit his head, causing severe head trauma, and later died.

“My husband was a good man, he was everything we had. He was our children’s hero. His life has been cut short just like that. I am telling them to turn themselves in because we want justice to be served,” Mrs Gyimah said.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Taxi Drivers is said to have raised $130,000.00 to support the family.

Source: CBSNEWS