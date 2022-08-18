Stakeholders discuss issues affecting agriculture in Atebubu-Amantin

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Research-Extension-Farmer-Linkage Committee (RELC) has met stakeholders in the agriculture value chain to deliberate on issues affecting agriculture in the municipality.

According to the acting municipal director of the Department of Agriculture Mr Stephen Aidoo, the main objective of the RELC is to identify problems facing farmers by engaging them and collectively seek solutions to these challenges.

He said the RELC engagements which is at two levels involve zonal sessions leading to the district planning meeting where identified constraints are validated and grouped under policy, extension and research.

A number of common and persistent constraints were identified at the meeting out of which the destruction of crops by cattle, difficulty in accessing tractor services, non-standardization of farm produce, lack of dryers for maize and the removal of sown seeds from the soil by birds and rodents were prioritized for redress.

An action plan based on constraints to be addressed through extension will subsequently be prepared to enable stakeholders deal with the challenges to ensure the growth of agriculture in the municipality.

Messrs. Bernard Marfo the Bono east regional extension officer and Adomako Lawrence the municipal extension officer who led the discussions also provided insights into some of the problems identified.

Stakeholders who made a number of very important contributions were drawn from both livestock and crop farmers, award winning farmers, staff of the Department of Agriculture, agro input dealers, aggregators, tractor service providers, the municipal assembly and the media.