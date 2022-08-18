Tamale Technical University 'DASA' to hold handing over ceremony on Saturday

18.08.2022 LISTEN

The Tamale Technical University chapter of the Dagbon Students Association (DASA) have scheduled Saturday 20th August, 2022 to hold its handing over ceremony.

The ceremony which would be held at the executive car park of the University is expected to host several dignitaries in Northern region including the University management, regional DASA Executives, Members of the Association at the various Tertiary and Senior High Schools and other Associations on campus.

The University's outgoing Chief for the Dagbon Students Association (DASA), Naa Iddrisu Ibrahim 'Sapasheini' in an interview admonished students of the University to turn out in their numbers to make the ceremony a memorable one.

He tasked members of the Association to wear traditional customs to showcase the beauty of Dagbon at the ceremony, adding that, the Tamale Technical University 'DASA' stands tall among all.

He hinted that there will be varieties of Dagbon cultural performances after the enskinment of the new 'DASA' chief (name withheld) and his executives.

Chief Iddrisu advised the incoming executives to protect and safeguard the interest of Dagbon and the Association on campus.

The Dagbon Students Association (DASA) comprises of all students from Dagbon and Nanung of Dagomba or Nanumba descent in the northern part of Ghana, or any other person who has the development of Dagbon at heart.