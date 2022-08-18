Economic crisis: Churches should stop multiple offerings during services - Dr Stephen Takyi

18.08.2022 LISTEN

Policy and planning lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Stephen Takyi, has appealed to churches to improve their social support systems for their members.

In the midst of economic challenges confronting the country, he suggested to churches to avoid multiple offerings during services.

Dr Stephen Takyi suggestion follows the Public Utilities and Regulatory Authority (PURC) announcement in water and electricity tariffs increment recently.

Water and electricity tariffs have been increased by 21.55% and 27.15% respectively effective September 1, 2022.

On a panel discussion on Otec FM’s morning show “Nyansapo” on Monday, August 16, 2022, he noted that the increment of the tariff will overburden Ghanaians who are already struggling to survive the economic challenges.

“The increment in utility tariffs will compound the already suffering members so the churches must reconsider multiple offerings during church services to ease their burdens,” he told the Nyansapo host, Captain Koda.

Dr Takyi advised the churches to substitute the offerings with what he described as ‘charity collection’ that can be used to support the members who are financially handicapped, a principle Jesus Christ preached and stood for.

He was of the view that offering for church projects suspended until the economy normalises.