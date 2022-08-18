Cancellation of Free SHS not an option for Akufo-Addo; it won't be considered – Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has allayed fears about the possible cancellation of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme in the midst of the challenges facing the country.

Since the start of the year, Ghana’s economy has suffered greatly. It's currently considered among the worst in the world with the cedi’s performance against foreign countries also worsening matters.

Despite various measures being taken by the government, the situation continue to bite harder.

As a result, there are fears that some of its flagship programmes including the Free SHS may be cancelled.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has assured parents that President Akufo-Addo has no plans to cancel the Free SHS programme.

“When we talk about free senior high school, some of us who have been privileged, we look at it through different lenses. When you go to my villages in Bosomtwe, look at the opportunity this has presented to them.

“They are sitting on edge thinking the opportunity is going to be taken away away from them. I want to assure the people of this country that their opportunity will not be taken away from them, the president is fully committed to the implementation of free SHS,” the Education Minister stressed.

Government continues to look for ways to revive the economy.