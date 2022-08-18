Paramount Chief of Mion Traditional Area reported dead

18.08.2022 LISTEN

The entire Mion traditional has been thrown into a state of mourning after learning of the reported death of its leader.

From the information gathered today, Thursday, August 18, the Paramount Chief of the Mion Traditional Area, Mion-Lana, Naa Abdulai III, has died.

According to report, his sad demise occurred on Wednesday, August 17 while receiving treatment at the Korle Bu teaching hospital.

He is said to have been admitted at the hospital for days after battling an illness for a while.

The Mion-Lana Naa Abdulai III was the heir apparent to the Dagbon Skin.

The deceased was the next in line after Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II based on the rotational system of the Dagbon kingship.

He served as a member of the Abudu gate and was also the Regent of Dagbon, a position he held until his demise.

The Mion-Lana Naa Abdulai III died at age 48.