ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Harruna Attah loses wife

Social News Harruna Attah loses wife
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The wife of veteran Ghanaian journalist, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah, has died in Accra.

Nana Yaa Agyeman reportedly died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Wednesday August 17, 2022 after a short illness.

Nana Yaa, a younger sister of former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, was 62.

She left behind two daughters–Rahma and Ayesha Harruna Attah–and her husband.

Nana Yaa was a former staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

She was also a former sub editor of The Statesman newspaper. She later worked as an editor at the defunct Accra Daily Mail newspaper, owned by Harruna Attah, who also served as Ghana's High Commissioner to Namibia under the John Mahama government.

—DGN online

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Tema-Aflao Dualisation: Contractor calls for immediate payment of compensation to affected persons
18.08.2022 | Social News
Bawku becoming more lawless, complex than Israel-Palestine crisis – Adib Saani
18.08.2022 | Social News
A/R: Mother, son die after vehicular knockdown incident at Asokore Mampong
18.08.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line