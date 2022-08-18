Harruna Attah loses wife

The wife of veteran Ghanaian journalist, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah, has died in Accra.

Nana Yaa Agyeman reportedly died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Wednesday August 17, 2022 after a short illness.

Nana Yaa, a younger sister of former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, was 62.

She left behind two daughters–Rahma and Ayesha Harruna Attah–and her husband.

Nana Yaa was a former staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

She was also a former sub editor of The Statesman newspaper. She later worked as an editor at the defunct Accra Daily Mail newspaper, owned by Harruna Attah, who also served as Ghana's High Commissioner to Namibia under the John Mahama government.

