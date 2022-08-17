2022 National Christian Forum to focus on way forward for Ghana, starts on August 25

All is set for the start of the 2022 edition of the National Christian Forum on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

In a press release issued by Advocates For Christ Ghana, the organisers of the Forum have disclosed that the annual 3-day event will be climaxed on Saturday, August 27.

This year’s National Christian Forum will be held on the theme; Christians Assess Ghana @65: The Performance of the 3 Arms of Government & the Church in Promoting Good Governance & the Way Forward."

All Christians are invited to make it a point to attend the forum to contribute to the theme at hand.

Below is a press release issued by Advocates for Christ Ghana head of the Forum:

NATIONAL CHRISTIAN FORUM 2022

Ghana's Christian majority is being tasked to gather at the National Christian Forum 2022, slated for Thursday 25th to Saturday 27th, August in order to evaluate the performance of the three arms of government and the Church in promoting and consolidating good governance for accelerated national development.

At a time when the nation's economy is crawling, the cost of living is rising, and the poverty gap is widening, the 3rd National Christian Forum - NCF2022 accepts the challenge and responsibility to lead a discussion on reviewing the quality of Governance we have experienced, identify the gaps and distill God-inspired strategies, solutions and innovations to move the country forward.

This annual event organized by Christian pressure movement - ADVOCATES FOR CHRIST GHANA (A4CG) provides thought leadership space for the Christian community including professionals, ministers and activists to contribute to national policies and to own the agenda for progress.

This year's forum will take an in-depth look at the impact of the 3 arms of government - Legislature, Judiciary, Executive on Ghana's development over 65YEARS of nationhood. The church's role will equally be analyzed.

As is evident the theme presents a unique opportunity for collective introspection on Ghana's journey since independence and what key stakeholders have contributed.

Though Ghana is celebrated globally for its democratic credentials and provides exemplary political leadership in the West African sub region, many Ghanaians are dissatisfied with the quality of governance and believe it can be better than what has been experienced.

The high levels of reported corruption and waste of public resources, despite the fact that all the organs of Government are supposed to be functioning and apparently fulfilling their constitutional mandates, raises serious questions. NCF 2022 will look at what has worked? What has not worked? What can we do better moving forward? As a nation and especially as Christians.

Speakers leading deliberations include legal luminary Mrs. Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee who will be assessing the Effectiveness of the Judicial Arm of Government for the past 65yrs.

Mrs. Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee is the founder and Head of Kasser Law firm and a member of the Ghana Bar Association

Nonpartisan/Independent Presidential Hopeful, Mr. Jacob Osei Yeboah (aka JOY) - will be evaluating the Effectiveness of Executive Arm of Government for the past 65yrs. An Engineer, Entreprenuer and astute Strategist - Mr. Osei- Yeboah contested the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections.

Human Rights Activist and Philanthropist Dr. Kodjoe Sumney will also critique the Effectiveness of the Legislative Arm of Government for the past 65yrs. Dr. Sumney is a Human Rights Advocate, a Missionary and a Philanthropist. He has worked extensively with Ghana’s Parliament as Trainer and Researcher.

Last but not the least, General Overseer of the Great Commission Church International, Rev. JFK Mensah evaluates the Church’s role in the governance of the nation over the past 65yrs. Rev Mensah has been in Ministry for over three decades, disciples many state and non-state actors and is a celebrated international leadership trainer.

The 3 day forum will be hosted at two venues for in person attendance and also streamed live for virtual participants on Zoom, Facebook and YouTube

Thursday 25th August 6PM at the Legon Interdenominational Church, LIC, University of Ghana - Legon

Friday 26th August 6PM at ISSER Conference Hall, University of Ghana - Legon

Saturday 27th August 9AM at the Legon Interdenominational Church, LIC, University of Ghana - Legon.

The NCF2022 meeting registration link for participants is as below: https://forms.gle/zHS8zbH3xNyFQJ9C9 .

Advocates for Christ Ghana (A4CG) is a growing movement of professionals, parents, pastors and of all Christians seeking to provide a permanent voice on National issues in Ghana. We have a membership of over 350 all over the world. Our vision is to be a lead movement in Ghana promoting Biblical Christian values in all sectors of national life, working together with other Christian groups. To achieve this our mission is to engage Public Policy Advocacy, Capacity development, Strategic Facilitation, Resource Mobilisation and Prayer related to National issues.

KEsenanu

Edem Senanu

(Chair, Advocates for Christ Ghana)