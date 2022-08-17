It’s false; ignore claims Abu Jinapor has granted licence for prospecting in forest reserves – Minerals Commission

The Minerals Commission has denied allegations that the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has granted prospecting licences to some companies to prospect for minerals despite the ban on prospecting in forest reserves.

This follows a publication by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North Constituency Alhassan Suhuyini suggesting that despite the ban on prospecting in forest reserves, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has granted prospecting licences to some companies to prospect for minerals.

According to a statement issued by the Minerals Commission on Wednesday, 17 August 2022, “the said publication is false and should be disregarded by the public.”

The Commission indicated that since the Minister assumed office in March 2021, he has “not granted a single prospecting licence to any company to undertake any exploration activities in forest reserves.”

It urged any “person with a copy of any such licence” to produce same.

The Commission emphasised that contrary to the said publication, “Vimetco Ghana Bauxite Ltd has no prospecting licence granted by the Minister.”

However, in the case of “Akonta Mining Ltd, the company has applied for a prospecting licence which is yet to be processed by the Minerals Commission.”

It added: “The company also applied for a Forest Entry Permit to enter the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.”

Source: classfmonline.com