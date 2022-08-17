GRA HR queries customs staff secretary for discussing Labianca v OSP issue on TV without permission

The Human Resource Department of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is demanding answers from the National Secretary of the Customs Staff Association, Gift Emmanuel Kofi Tsamah over disregard for internal procedures.

Mr. Tsamah has been queried by the GRA Human Resource Department for appearing on a Joy News programme on TV to discuss the Labianca Company Limited v Office of the Special Prosecutor issue without approval.

In the query letter, Mrs. Akua Mpiani-Brobbe who is the Acting head of HR at GRA explained that although Mr. Tsamah was cautioned not to appear on the TV for the discussion, he decided to go contrary.

“It has come to our notice that you participated in a media discussion on "The Probe" programme held on Joy News on Sunday, 14th August 2022 without approval.

“It has also been reported that the Assistant Commissioner, CPA engaged you on phone, discouraging you from appearing on the discussion programme as advertised without the express consent of the Authority.

“In line with the Internal Communication Policy and the Code of Ethics & Conduct. staff are to seek approval before participating in media programmes.

“Your Conduct contravenes Section 24(4) & 34(485) of the Code of Ethics and Conduct and Article 18 C(II)(d) and 18 (d)(vil) of the Collective Agreement of the Authority.

“You are therefore by the letter kindly requested to explain to the undersigned your inability to comply with the international procedures,” part of a letter from the HR Department of the GRA reads.

SRO Gift Emmanuel Tsamah has up to Thursday, August 17, to reply to the query.