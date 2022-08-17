Akufo-Addo to launch Ghana’s 2022 VNR report on implementation of SDGs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will launch Ghana’s second Voluntary National Review (VNR) report on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday 19th August 2022.

A statement from the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) said the VNR is a stocktaking exercise on the status of implementation of the SDGs and the innovative approaches to addressing the challenges therein.

“It provides the opportunities for countries to share their experiences including successes, challenges, and lessons learned with the view to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its SDGs. Ghana’s review process was inclusive and participatory, and included a series of engagements with Government officials, Civil Society Organizations, the Private Sector, Development Partners, Traditional Leaders, Persons with Disability, Women Groups and Youth Groups among others,” it added.

It stated that in July 2022, Ghana was among 44 countries that presented their VNR reports at the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council of the General Assembly.

According to the statement, the President would also use the occasion to launch other adjoining reports including a Rapid Assessment Report on the implementation of the SDGs and the New Urban Agenda Report.

The statement said World leaders in 2015 adopted the SDGs to address the unfinished business of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). Its implementation has produced multifaceted outcomes in Ghana.

“As part of the follow-up and review mechanism for the SDGs, member states are encouraged to conduct voluntary, regular, and inclusive reviews of progress at the national and sub-national levels to share experiences, including successes, challenges, and lessons learned. These reviews serve as a basis for annual reviews at the HLPF held under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC),’’ it added.