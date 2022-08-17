Double up your revenue mobilization efforts — Benito to Administrator of Stool Lands

17.08.2022 LISTEN

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, has urged the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands (OASL) to double its revenue mobilization efforts to meet its target by the end of the year 2022.

He advised the office to strengthen its publicity and awareness campaigns so that more people would be aware of their work and its activities.

The minister said this in an address delivered virtually during the OASL's mid-year conference last Wednesday.

According to him, although the office has been doing a lot by raising money for the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for development, not many people are aware of its operations.

The Administrator of OASL, Mrs Maame Ama Edumadze-Acquah on her part, assured the Deputy Minister of the OASL’s commitment to delivering on its mandate with the cooperation of stakeholders.

She described how the conversion of farmlands into galamsey sites had significantly impacted the revenue generation of the office, hoping that the ministry's campaign against galamsey would help turn the tide.

The conference was held under the theme "OASL @ 25: assessing the past, redefining the future of customary land administration”.