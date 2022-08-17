Over 800 Changfan machines on Offin River seized

17.08.2022 LISTEN

Operation Halt team has seized 838 Changfan machines operating on the Offin River.

This was part of the team's patrols on water bodies to serve as a reminder to illegal miners of the government's unyielding and unwavering stance against illegal mining.

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, Mr George Mireku Duker on Tuesday received a detailed briefing from the Commander of the Military team, Brigadier Amoah Ayisi, on the operations made so far since Sunday when Operation Halt II moved to the site.

The Deputy Minister warned that the government would not give up until the “galamsey” canker was eliminated and all waterbodies in the country duly protected.

He said the Ministry and the Minerals Commission were aware of the complex nature of the war against illegal mining but were positive about the fight because of the total support from the government and Ghanaians.

“Since Sunday, they’ve been patrolling Offin and Ankobra making sure they arrest these recalcitrant who have been destroying our waterbodies. It is very unfortunate that out of greed, people are destroying the heritage and future of this country. It is very unfortunate that despite the government’s effort, people are still doing this,” he added.

“It is sad that people are mining in a river body without any shred of responsibility of being a Ghanaian. I want to commend the military for all the work they’ve done. So far, they have burnt over 900 equipment and it shows the incredible work they’ve done,” he disclosed.

Mr Mireku Duker reminded the public about the dangers of illegal mining and urged them to do their civic responsibility by supporting the government in its fight against it.Irene

Operation Halt team has seized 838 Changfan machines operating on the Offin River.

This was part of the team's patrols on water bodies to serve as a reminder to illegal miners of the government's unyielding and unwavering stance against illegal mining.

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, Mr George Mireku Duker on Tuesday received a detailed briefing from the Commander of the Military team, Brigadier Amoah Ayisi, on the operations made so far since Sunday when Operation Halt II moved to the site.

The Deputy Minister warned that the government would not give up until the “galamsey” canker was eliminated and all waterbodies in the country duly protected.

He said the Ministry and the Minerals Commission were aware of the complex nature of the war against illegal mining but were positive about the fight because of the total support from the government and Ghanaians.

“Since Sunday, they’ve been patrolling Offin and Ankobra making sure they arrest these recalcitrant who have been destroying our waterbodies. It is very unfortunate that out of greed, people are destroying the heritage and future of this country. It is very unfortunate that despite the government’s effort, people are still doing this,” he added.

“It is sad that people are mining in a river body without any shred of responsibility of being a Ghanaian. I want to commend the military for all the work they’ve done. So far, they have burnt over 900 equipment and it shows the incredible work they’ve done,” he disclosed.

Mr Mireku Duker reminded the public about the dangers of illegal mining and urged them to do their civic responsibility by supporting the government in its fight against it.