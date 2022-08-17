Dampare consoles family of man killed by unknown assailants at Yendi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has through the Northern Regional police commander consoled the family of a 32-year-old killed by unknown assailants at Yendi.

The IGP urged the family to remain calm, assuring them that the police will do their best to bring the perpetrators to book.

He further urged residents to volunteer information that will assist the police in the investigations.

“I want to first of all console you for the loss and to assure you that the police will do everything possible to get to the perpetrators. I will also want to urge you to give us any information that may assist us in the investigation”.

The mother of the victim said she has given everything to God Almighty saying it was her prayers that the son will bury her but unfortunately today she is rather burying the son.

“I thank the police for coming to commensurate with us, and I want to plead that the perpetrators are brought to book.”

The spokesperson for the family called for justice for the victim and also thanked the police for commiserating with them.

“As a family, what we ask for is justice for our son. We want to urge the police not to relent in their investigations. We are happy for the words of assurance the IGP has given us, and we want to tell him that we are happy and grateful.”

The victim was a Muslim and the body was released to the family, which has since been buried according to Islamic principles.

He left behind a wife and one son.