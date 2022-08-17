17.08.2022 LISTEN

I. SON OF MAN, grace be unto you through the power of Christ Jesus. You shall be liberated from yesterday. This is the WORD of GOD unto you, stop living in yesterday. Cease lamentations over yesterday's disappointments. Abort the mission of supporting your yesterday's failures to holding today hostage. GET UP AND CONFRONT YOUR YESTERDAYS, LEAVE IT BEHIND AND ADVANCE INTO YOUR TODAYS.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, your weeping according to God's TIMETABLE has expired, why hold on to expired product? I have good news for you, my BELOVED Sister, the weeping may endure for a night. Your moment for experiencing sorrow is for a period, which has long passed. Change your subject from lamentations to counting the blessings of God in your life. Change your focus from man to the OMNIPOTENT GOD for therein your seasons of joy cometh in the morning. Weeping and joyful singing cannot stay at the same place at the same time one must overcome the other. IT IS TIME FOR YOUR JOYFUL MOMENT TO OVERCOME YOUR WEEPING, FOR IT IS YOUR DAY TIME, NIGHT HAS PASSED AWAY.

III. COURAGE BROTHER, the light of God planted in you through Christ Jesus is to shine in your moment of darkness. Let that light shine on this dark world in this time of despair. Reflect that light of God through the enabling power of the Holy Ghost to the world, the darkness cannot comprehend that light. It is an error for a true child of God to stay in darkness forever, no you are a child of light, fill your lamp through the Holy Ghost empowerment and let the world see the light of God in you. LEAVE THAT COMPANION OF DARKNESS, DEPART FROM THAT HOPELESS STAGE AND PUT THAT LAMP BACK ON THE STAND.

IV. COURAGE SISTER, remember that you were once in darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as a child of light. Darkness is hopelessness, but the light is hopefulness. Be optimistic, and being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ; this is DIVINE LIGHT FROM ABOVE message sent forth through the Authority of Christ Jesus and serve to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Yesterday can no longer hold you hostage. GOD INDEED CARES.

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - Today I appoint you to stand up against nations and kingdoms. Some you must uproot and tear down, destroy and overthrow. Others you must build up and plant.

PRAYER: LORD through thy power I shall take up my bed from the company of darkness into the companions of light. LORD through your power I disassociate myself from yesterday and associate with today through Christ Jesus’ name I pray AMEN

