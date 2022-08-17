Three females arrested at ‘wee’ base in Kumasi

One of the females pictured with her male colleagues

Some eight drug peddlers, including three females, have been arrested at a 'wee' base in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

This follows a security operation by the police in Kumasi to help flush out illicit drug peddlers and users.

The unannounced security exercise was undertaken at places such as Kwadaso, Asuoyeboah and Kwadaso Estate, all within Kumasi metropolis.

The females apprehended included Grace Owusu Boatemaa, 24; Ruth Danso, 35; and Miracle Amoche, 21.

The other suspects are Yaw Adu Gyamfi, 21; Herbert Yeboah Boateng, 19; Benjamin Opoku, 20; Orlyn Barry Kassab, 30; and Richard Antwi, 36.

According to a police report sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, the police found quantities of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp or 'Ganja' on the suspects.

“A search conducted on them and surroundings led to the retrieval of pill pouches containing dried leaves and partly smoked dried leaves, all suspected to be cannabis.

“A number of transparent sachets of local gin suspected to have been laced with cannabis were retrieved,” portions of the police report disclosed.

It said one unregistered Mercedes Benz and Honda Civic, found parked at a drinking spot where suspects were arrested, were brought and impounded for investigations.

“Suspects in custody would be processed and those who will be connected with exhibits be put before the law court,” the police report concluded.

—Daily Guide