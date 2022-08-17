Three OWASS carjackers granted GHS80,000 bail

17.08.2022 LISTEN

The three final-year students of Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS), who were arrested for robbery, have been granted bail of GHS80,000.00 with five sureties each on Tuesday, 16 August 2022.

All three were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and unlawful damage.

Their pleas were, however, preserved.

They threatened to stab a taxi driver if he failed to hand over the ignition key to them.

The teenagers, between 17 and 19, made the robbery attempt on Friday night (12 August 2022).

They had hailed the cab at Santasi and asked to be driven to the Lancaster Kumasi City, formerly Golden Tulip Hotel, at Nhyiaeso.

When they got to the Rattray Park enclave, they insisted the taxi driver hand over the ignition key or stab him.

The driver struggled with them until the car hit a wall not far from the Ridge Police Station and the Royal Golf Park Junction, drawing the attention of onlookers who rushed in to assist the driver.

Two of the students were arrested by the police.

The third suspect, who fled the crime scene, was later arrested.

Source: classfmonline.com