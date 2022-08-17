Presby Church Moderator calls for extension of NABCO programme

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has called for the extension of the tenure of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) to assist beneficiaries cope with the current economic crisis and harsh living conditions caused by rising inflation.

Right Rev Prof. JOY Mante, the Moderator of PCG General Assembly, who made the call at the 22nd General Assembly meeting held at Kwahu-Abetifi, said NABCO had served a good purpose over the last four years.

However, he noted that , “Apparently non- availability of funds is forcing the hand of government to end the programme and the Church want to appeal for an extension.”

He also urged the government to pay NABCO personnel their accumulated allowances in arrears to help them improve their situation during these difficult times.

He said the NABCO programme was coming to an end at a time when “it is unclear whether the job market for youth has improved, so we think it should be extended while vigorous efforts are made to find sustainable solutions to youth employment.”

He added that the challenge of youth unemployment in Ghana required a more radical approach, “even by calling off some privileged officials to make sacrifices for the youth.”

The PCG General Assembly is the Church’s highest decision-making body, and their annual meeting was to review the previous year and make resolutions and projections for the coming year. The meeting was on themed, “Christ in you the hope of glory.”

GNA