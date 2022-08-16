UTAG condemns needless clashes between UG Commonwealth and Sarbah Hall

16.08.2022 LISTEN

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has condemned the recent student clashes at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon.

In the past few weeks, clashes between students of Commonwealth and Sarbah Hall students have created tension in the school.

Having monitored the situation, UTAG has today issued a press release describing the clashes as needless.

“We condemn in no uncertain terms, these needless clashes that are now threatening to get out of control and are undermining academic peace and freedom,” parts of the UTAG statement issued on Tuesday, August 16, said.

The release follows a meeting of the Executive Committee of the University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana today.

UTAG further assures of its readiness to support the Management of the University in finding a permanent solution to the recurring problem that creates unnecessary tension in the teaching and learning environment of UG.

The release concludes, “We call on all stakeholders to cooperate with the University Management in working to restore calm and peace on campus. “

Below is a copy of the UTAG statement: