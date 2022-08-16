Factional propagandistic attempt to hype, twist Hopeson Adorye's comment will create a wedge between Northerners and Southerners in NPP— Prof. Gyampo warns

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG) has said Hopeson Adorye's "observations are factually and historically accurate" following his recent comment about the selection of a flagbearer in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"But his understanding and interpretation of what constitutes a tradition," Mr Gyampo stated, "is reductionist and inaccurate."

He however warned that though Adorye's comment has sparked controversy, "any factional propagandistic attempt at hyping or twisting what the man said to create a wedge between Northerners and Southerners in the party, would have far reaching consequences that would go beyond Alan and Bawumia to shred the NPP as a whole."

Prof. Gyampo stated that the method used to select a political party candidate in internal elections is not traditional.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, April 15, he noted that “The choice and method of candidate selection in any political grouping cannot necessarily be regarded as part of a tradition. Usually, during candidate selection, the driving and influential variable is the quest to balance tickets and to woe or attract more votes.

“It is therefore a fundamental misunderstanding of what constitutes a tradition for anyone to attempt to expand its frontiers to include the mere methods of candidate selection.”

This comes after the former NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso constituency at a pro-Alan health walk in Kumasi on Saturday, August 13 said Northerners in the NPP are only fit to be running mates and not flagbearers.

“There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Danquah represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region.

He continued: “whenever a Danquah leads the party, the Busia side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for a running mate), and whenever a Busia leads, the Danquah side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for a running mate). As for the Dombo’s they are always there (for a running mate).”

Meanwhile, Mr. Adorye has released a statement of apology explaining that his intention was not to discriminate against the Northerners nor to create upheavals or disunity within the party.

“Upon reflection, I realise that my statement may either have been misunderstood and offended some patriots or deliberately turned around by political opponents for their misguided intentions.

He has apologised for his comment that has been condemned widely in the party.

“As much as it is not my nature, it definitely was not my intention to create this misunderstanding. I take full responsibility for my actions and sincerely apologise to all who are offended,” he stated.

Read Prof. Gyampo statement below:

My Brief Response To What Hopeson Adorye Said

1. A political tradition is a long-standing way of life, founded on certain key principles, beliefs, ideologies, culture and values, which are consciously or subconsciously regarded as essential components that are expected to shape the daily lives of a people within a political grouping.

2. The choice and method of candidate selection in any political grouping cannot necessarily be regarded as part of a tradition. Usually, during candidate selection, the driving and influential variable is the quest to balance tickets and to woe or attract more votes. It is therefore a fundamental misunderstanding of what constitute a tradition for anyone to attempt to expand its frontiers to include the mere methods of candidate selection.

3. Speaking directly to what Hopeson Adorye said over the weekend, I wish to point out the fact that, his observations are factually and historically accurate. But his understanding and interpretation of what constitute a tradition, is reductionist and inaccurate. There could be Southerners who are Dombos and Northerners who are Danquah-Busias. The party as a whole, must therefore not entertain any discourse that presses any tribal button to its own self-destruction. For, Dombos aren’t only Northerners and Danquah-Busias aren’t only Southerners.

4. Hopeson Adorye spoke accurately about a historical fact. But this historical fact isn’t a tradition. It is a mere vote-getting measure that can be maintained or overturned.

5. I warn that, any factional propagandistic attempt at hyping or twisting what the man said to create a wedge between Northerners and Southerners in the party, would have far reaching consequences that would go beyond Alan and Bawumia to shred the NPP as a whole.

