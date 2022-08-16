W/R: Armed robbers attack filling station at Wassa Akropong; one killed, two sustain injuries

There has been an armed robbery attack at the Wassa Akropong Goil Filling Station in the Amenfi East District in the Western Region.

The attack which occurred on Monday, August 15, led to the death of one person with two others sustaining various injuries.

According to Frederick Korankye who is the Municipal Chief Executive for Amenfi East, all efforts are being made to ensure the perpetrators are caught and made to face the law.

“From the CCTV footage I have seen, these are local armed robbers. When they arrived at the station, they attacked the security officer who was armed. They took his gun but they could not use it. They had no idea how to even unlock the gun.

“They had to beat the security officer until he became unconscious. We have secured the CCTV footage and we are working around it to arrest them as soon as possible,” the MCE told Connect FM in an interview.

He added, “They [the robbers] moved to the supermarket and attacked the attendant but another security officer who was also armed came and started firing warning shots at them. They got scared and bolted from the station. We have since invited the family of the deceased whilst the rest are receiving treatment at the hospital.”

Amenfi East DCE Frederick Korankye further disclosed that over 200 counter-terrorism Police Officers have been deployed to the area to beef up security.

He assured that the necessary measures will be implemented to reduce crime and ensure the safety of residents.