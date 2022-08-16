I’m eternally grateful for your support during the difficult past year – Adwoa Safo to Akufo-Addo

Dismissed Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo has welcomed the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relieve her of her duty.

The President in a letter dated July 28 issued from the Jubilee House revoked the appointment of the Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament as Minister in charge of Gender, Children, and Social Protection after she had been away for a long time.

Through a letter to the office of the president, Sarah Adwoa Safo has confirmed that she has duly handed over all official assets to the Administrator of the Ministry.

According to her, she is eternally grateful to President Akufo-Addo for not only giving her the chance to serve as Minister in his government but also for giving her support in the past year which has been a very difficult period for her.

“l am exceedingly grateful for your Understanding, Compassion, and unending Devotion through this past year, especially during a very difficult period for me where l have had to be away from office. Your kind support has been very much welcome and for that, I remain eternally grateful,” Sarah Adwoa Safo notes in her letter to the presidency.

The Dome Kwabenya MP says she is turning her attention to her Parliamentary duties and will work to help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the eight in the 2024 general elections.

“Cognisant of my duties to the 75,000 constituents who elected me, this development is opportune and will afford me more time to concentrate on my Parliamentary responsibilities and Constituency engagements as well as consolidate the gains we have made as a government at the Constituency level in our quest to break the eight,” Adwoa Safo notes in her letter.

Below is a copy of the letter: