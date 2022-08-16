Dismissed Gender Minister Adwoa Safo hands over all official assets

Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has acknowledged receipt of the letter from the presidency dismissing her as the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

In a letter copied to the Office of the President, the MP has disclosed that she has handed over all official assets to the Administrator of the Ministry.

“I acknowledge your letter dated 28h July 2022 and would like to express my gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection. On Friday, 29 July 2022, I handed over all official assets to the Administrator of the Ministry,” a letter signed by Sarah Adwoa Safo reads.

In his letter, the Dome Kwabenya MP thanks the President for the chance to serve as Minister in his government.

“It is with profound gratitude that express utmost appreciation to you for the opportunity to serve as Minister in terms of your government. It was an honour to serve at this all-important Ministry albeit for a short time.

“During the period put in place enough mechanisms to ensure a harmonious society where the survival and development of Women, Children, Persons with Disabilities as well as other vulnerable persons our society can be guaranteed in line with your vision to transform the Social Protection Frame into a robust and more responsive one,” the letter adds.

According to Sarah Adwoa Safo, she is now going to focus all her energy on working as MP for Dome Kwabenya to help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) achieve its aim to break the 8 in the next general election.

