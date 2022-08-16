Vandals stage demo against UG Management over sack of Hall Master, Senior Tutor

Student of Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana campus are today, Tuesday, 16 August protesting the University Management’s decision to suspend the Hall Master and Senior Tutor for their inaction that caused the clash between residents of their hall and those in Mensah Sarbah Hall on Friday and Saturday August 5 and 6, 2022 respectively.

The cause of the clash is still being probed but in the milieu, a car parked at Sarbah Hall was set ablaze and a statue was ransacked and taken away.

The University council in a statement said management of the two halls should be held accountable for their actions and inaction.

The council also recommended that the Hall Master and Senior Tutor of Commonwealth Hall be removed in the interim while management works with the security agencies to investigate the clashes and work towards finding lasting solutions to the tensions between the two halls.

Clad in red, the students of Commonwealth hall say they disagree with the recommendation of the investigative committee and poured onto the forecourt of their hall demanding that their Hall Master and Senior Tutor be reinstated.

Source: Classfmonline.com