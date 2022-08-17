Woman arrested for cooking 3-year-old daughter over missing sandals

The police at Samereboi in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region have arrested a 29-year-old woman who poured hot water on her 3-year-old daughter.

According to ModernGhana News' sources, Madam Afia Anyo lives with her daughter at Oforikrom, a suburb of Samreboi in the Municipality.

The woman bought Ghc8 sandals for the daughter but could not be found.

The angry woman confronted her little daughter to show her the whereabout of the sandals but the little girl could hardly express herself.

The portal gathered that the woman became furious over the daughter's inability to point to where she had kept the sandals and decided to punish her by pouring hot water on her.

The little girl was later rushed to the Samartex Hospital after sustaining severe burns.

Madam Afia Anyo was subsequently arrested and charged.