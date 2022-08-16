Gov’t reminded to complete abandoned health projects

The CEO of Global Media Foundation, Raphael Godlove Ahenu, has called on the government to take urgent steps to complete all uncompleted projects in the health sector across the country, especially those in deprived districts to help citizens have access to quality health care delivery.

According to the human rights activist, the health sector in Ghana today is facing a lot of challenges hindering access to quality health care.

He mentioned some of challenges as inadequate budgetary allocation by the government, inadequate access to health facilities, poor working conditions for health personnel, lack of accommodation and modern health equipment, among others.

Speaking at the launch of the newly established health foundation, Evelyn Arthur Health Foundation in Accra, Mr. Ahenu also urged government to equip all health facilities, especially district hospitals, with modern health equipment to help enhance the provision of quality health care delivery at all levels especially at the local level.

The CEO noted that, the non-profit organisations in Ghana through humanitarian work have contributed immensely to the socio-economic progress of the country especially the health sector.

Humanitarianism

“They have done that through provision of safe drinking water, construction of school blocks, health facilities, supporting communities with income-generating activities, shaping of government policies, advocating for better social interventions especially for the vulnerable and marginalized as well as holding the government accountable, among others”, he said.

According to him, humanitarian work is very vital in our part of the world because it provides life-saving assistance to people affected by diseases, conflicts, disasters and poverty by reducing the impact of crises on communities, helping recovery and improving preparedness for future emergencies.

Mr. Ahenu said humanitarian work helps communities to identify their opportunities and challenges, helping them believe in themselves, and look for sustainable answers for real change.

A Public Health Physician at the Okanta Memorial Clinic at Ashaiman, Mr. Eric Kwatia underscored the importance of preventive health care, adding that it improves the quality of life by helping people to stay healthy, happy and independent.

He noted that preventive healthcare can detect certain early behaviours, habits, infections, medical problems before they become advanced.

Regular check-ups

According to him, certain lifestyle choices and habits can cause severe damage, saying smoking for instance, can lead to numerous diseases and conditions which may include infertility, respiratory diseases, cancer and even death.

Mr. Kwatia also advised Ghanaians to go for regular medical check-ups even when they are not sick.

The Public Health Physician said health care providers should not only treat symptoms or diseases but they should encourage healthy lifestyle choices to help reduce the need for diagnostic services.

The Chief Executive Officer of Evelyn Arthur Health Foundation, Miss Evelyn Arthur, said as a health development-oriented NGO, they will work to prevent diseases, promote health, socio-economic development and status of vulnerable and disadvantaged women, children, youths and men in community settings through adoption of Behavioural Change Communication (BCC) strategy.

She called for both technical and financial support from public, private foundations and corporate institutions to carry out their activities.