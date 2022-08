Work on the 19.7km Ofankor-Nsawam stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway is expected to be completed in 24 months.

The project includes a 10 lanes carriageway, an interchange at Amasaman as well as overpasses and underpasses.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwesi Amoako Atta embarked on a site inspection on the Ofankor-Nsawam road last Friday.

This project forms part of the government’s agenda of dualizing some major highways in the country.