W/N: Hatchery facility established at Sefwi Wiawso for production of catfish, tilapia fingerlings — Fisheries Commission to farmers

The Fisheries Commission in the Western North Region has an open day at Sefwi Wiawso to support fish farming and fisheries-related activities.

The Regional Director for Fisheries, Mr Alhassan Arafat Salifu, explained that as a new region, the event was part of the 2022 work plan that sought to project the presence of the Fisheries Commission in all the nine districts of the Western North Region and to promote fish farming and fisheries-related activities in the region.

He disclosed that a hatchery facility has been established at Sefwi Wiawso for the production of catfish and tilapia fingerlings to address the challenges that fish farmers in the region encounter in accessing quality fingerlings.

He said the Region was capable of contributing significantly to improving fish food security and creating decent jobs for the youth.

The Regional Director called on the Forestry Commission, Chirano Mines, EPA and NGOs to invest in aquaculture and collaborate to manage the fish hatchery.

Exhibitions at the open day included presentations on activities of the Fisheries Commission and inputs for aquaculture. Participants were taken through fish feeding and harvesting.

There was also a food bazaar where assorted foods were prepared using locally produced catfish and tilapia from the farms.

The Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Louis Owusu Agyepong expressed gratitude to the Fisheries Commission for organizing the open day session as it enlightened people on the potential of aquaculture for job creation, bridging the gap in fish demand and supply.

There are some 153 fish farmers and 483 fish-holding facilities in the Western North Region. Tilapia and catfish are the primary cultured fish species in the region.