Armah-Kofi Buah, others sue Chief of Defence Staff, Adamus Mines over death of Andrew Donkor

Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and two others have filed a civil rights suit at the Accra High court against Adamus Resources Limited Mines and the Chief of Defense Staff for their alleged role in the shooting to death of Andrew Donkor.

35-year-old Andrew Donkor, a resident of Teleku Bokazo was shot on April 1st, 2022 allegedly by security personnel on the premises of Nkroful magistrate court during the prosecution of some illegal small-scale miners arrested from Adamus Resources Limited mines concession but was subsequently pronounced dead on the same day.

The suit filed on half of the plaintiffs including the MP, Doris Van Donkor and George Ansah is seeking justice for the death of Andrew Donkor.

The following is captured in the suit: “A Declaration that the killing of Andrew Donkor was a violation of his right to life as guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution; A Declaration that the death of Andrew Donkor was as a result of the

negligence of duty by the officer of the Defendants and a Declaration that the unwillingness of the state to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators responsible for the death of Andrew Donkor amounts to denial of his right to justice under the law”.

The plaintiffs in the suit also made claims for compensation, including:

“An order for GH¢5,000,000.00 as compensation for loss of life, loss of future prospects and support to the family, psychological and emotional distress, pain and suffering and general loss of opportunity for life as well as legal fees assessed as 10% of the claim.”

Speaking to Citi News after the suit, Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah said it is clear that the state does not seem to be interested in investigating the matter, hence it is time for all to join hands to seek Justice for the victim.

“It has become apparent that our police have taken a view that the death of Andrew Donkor must be in vain, and so the investigation has simply stalled. The police have sadly refused to even arrest the suspected killer, with the most annoying excuse that they are yet to identify the soldier who actually shot Andrew Donkor. We must join hands to fight for Justice not only for the late Andrew Donkor but for his little children– Wendy Donkor 2 years and Abraham Donkor 4 years”, he said.

The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle had earlier successfully petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the death of Andrew Donkor.

---citinewsroom