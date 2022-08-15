E/R: 'Students bringing phones to school to watch porn, betting and staking lotto' – Management of hearing impaired school reveals

15.08.2022 LISTEN

Guardians of hearing impaired students of Senior High Technical School for the Deaf at Akuapem-Mampong in the Eastern Region are being urged to take action against the wrong use of mobile phones by their wards.

This follows a revelation by the management of the school that it has learned students smuggle phones to school to secretly watch pornographic content.

Some are also accused of bringing expensive smartphones to school for betting and staking of lotto.

At a recent PTA meeting, management warned parents that it will seize phones from students who are caught watching porn, staking bets or lotto with their phones.

“It realised that students bring to school expensive phones. Some videos showing their nakedness or their sexual acts and these videos sometimes get onto their platforms.

“Parents were advised to always take wards phone before they come to school since seized phones are never returned to owners,” management told parents at the PTA meeting.

Management added, “Parents must be mindful of their wards at home and the kind of friends they visit and keep as some are betting and staking lotto.”

The management used the opportunity to encourage parents to pay the approved PTA levy of GHS20 per student.

Management informed parents that part of the levy will be used to pay a retiring driver of one of the shuttles of the schools to continue driving the students between the two campuses until a new driver is posted to the school.