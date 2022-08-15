OSP seeks investigative journalists to assist

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has said it is employing the services and expertise of investigative journalists to assist with its investigations.

The Office is also collaborating with law enforcement agencies, including the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), to adopt a standard operating procedure for asset recovery and management.

The half-year report for 2022 by the OSP the “Office commends the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice for its investigation report on the Adjenim Boateng Adjei case and for its collaboration with the Office by transmitting vital documentary evidence which forms the foundation of the case.

“The Office is in active collaboration with anti-corruption civil society, nongovernmental and community-based organisations in the fight against corruption.

“Our strategic partners are Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and the Afrobarometer Directorate of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD) – two institutions that have matchless reputations in the field.”

Regarding the fight against corruption, the OSP invited the public to take a firm stance against corruption and corruption-related offences and to report and file complaints where such offences are suspected.

“This is the surest way to curtail corruption in the Republic,” the report stated.

