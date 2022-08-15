UAE Embassy Chargé d’Affaires meets Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has met Mr. Amer Al Alawi, Chargé d'Affairs at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Accra.

The Minister received the top Embassy official in Accra to discuss bilateral relations and a number of issues of common interest on the table between the two nations.

During the meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra, Mr. Al Alawi stressed the depth of relations between the UAE and the Republic of Ghana and the continuous efforts by both sides to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

For her part, Madam Botchwey praised the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Ghana, which have witnessed remarkable development this year with the signing of a number of important and strategic Memoranda of Understanding.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey also expressed her wish for further prosperity in bilateral relations and the strengthening of UAE and Ghana's bonds in various fields.

This is not the first time Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Mr. Amer Al-Alawi have met to discuss very important matters of interest to both nations.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey was in the UAE this year as part of the Expo Dubai 2020 and asked the United Arab Emirates to tap into the opportunities presented by Ghana as host of the African Continental Free Trade Secretariat.

In an engagement with the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Shakhbut Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the Expo, Honourable Ayorkor Botchwey urged her colleague to pay particular attention to Ghana as the country is increasingly becoming the hub for economic integration on the African continent.

Ghana and UAE have been formally engaging to ensure ratification of the labour agreement as well as an investment protection agreement at various stages of negotiation.