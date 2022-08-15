Korle Gonno gets new streetlights

The Assembly Member for Korle Gonno electoral area, Hon. Ivan Esinam Tekpli has begun fixing and replacing non-functional streetlights in the area.

The exercise which started a week ago is near completion.

The rationale behind the exercise he said is to ensure the safety of residents and visitors of the community which is home to the biggest referral hospital in the country, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

“The maintenance of street light in the community is a routine exercise carried out but this time it was organized to fix all the ones that are not working and also fix new ones on poles without light so the community can celebrate the Homowo festival in a beautified and secured way”, he told pressmen when he inspected the ongoing project.

He used the opportunity to send his best wishes to the people of the Greater Accra region as they celebrate their Homowo festival.

“I will like to wish all Gas Afi ooooo Afi more especially to the people of Korle Gonno,” he emphasised.