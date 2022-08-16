'Stop living luxuriously and pay your workers well, they're humans' — Manasseh to employers

Manasseh Azure Awuni, a Ghanaian investigative journalist and Managing Editor for the Fourth Estate portal has sent some advice to Ghanaian employers.

He is asking them to pay salaries commensurate with the people they work with and to stop living a solitary life of luxury.

In a Facebook post spotted by Modernghana News on Monday, August 15, the seasoned investigative journalist revealed that employers buy big mansions and luxurious vehicles with the monies their workers broke their backs to work for.

According to him, the unfortunate aspect is that the workers are unable to even get themselves a decent house to lay their heads in.

“Pay your workers well. You're buying luxury cars and properties while those helping you to make the money can't rent a decent single room with what you pay them. They're humans,” he wrote.

His comment also appears to be a major concern for many, including a popular sports journalist, Saddick Adams, who lamented the same issue on his Facebook page on Sunday, August 14.

He wrote, “our young graduates who are lucky enough, will get some private and in some few instances, public sector jobs with a gross pay of between GHS 1,500- GHS2,500.

“Then a somewhat decent single room to provide shelter is around 600-800 cedis a month with landlords demanding a 2 year advance payment.

“Nearly all of your annual salary gone in rent in one day. Transport, feeding, healthcare and important things have not come yet. They’re in an 8am- 5pm job and expected to focus on that alone, appear decent, explore their creative abilities, further their education, give out their best and be honest.

“I mean these are even the lucky ones and this is how being lucky here looks like.”