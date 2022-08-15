"This is just the beginning" — Akufo-Addo hands over 1,500 motorbikes to Ghana police

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has presented 1,500 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service, at an event at the Police Headquarters on Monday, 15th August 2022.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the presentation of the bikes “is yet a further affirmation of the commitment of the Akufo-Addo government to provide the Police Service with the necessary logistics it requires, to help the Service continue to effect its mandate of maintaining law and order, and protecting lives and property.”

The Police Service, under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has embarked on a transformation agenda, aimed at positioning the Service to become one of the best institutions in the country, and a model institution for the rest of the world.

This initiative, which seeks to regain the confidence, trust and the respect of the public, and deepen police legitimacy, the President said, has the full backing of Government.

“An institution, such as the Police Service, needs to renew constantly itself in order to respond adequately to the security needs of the country, and I believe Ghanaians are witnesses to the pragmatic steps being taken by the Service in this regard,” he said.

The President continued, “Government is very much aware of the efforts being put in place by personnel of the Service, under the dynamic leadership of the Inspector-General of Police and members of the Police Management Board, to intensify targeted operations in communities which, hitherto, were notorious for violent crimes.”

He noted that the ongoing programme to boost the manpower needs of the Service is necessary for the effective implementation of the bold, strategic interventions launched by the Service to improve its service delivery to Ghanaians.

“Government, last year, gave approval for the police to recruit five thousand (5,000) officers. Some three thousand (3,000) of those recruited have passed out, with the remaining still under training. These officers are the first batch of men and women to benefit from the modified police training curricular, which is focused on equipping the police officers with skills in driving, swimming and motorbike riding in addition to other tactical and soft skills,” he said.

It is for this reason that the President was delighted to handover the 1,500 motorbikes to the Police Service, and further urged the Service to continue doing the good work it is doing to keep all of us safe.

“I am confident that these bikes will be put to very good use, as they will reach the communities who need them the most. I assure the Police Administration that this is just the beginning. More and more motorbikes will come in soon, to help ensure that every single community in the country benefits from the enhanced community policing model. Government will increase the number of motorbikes presented by Government to five thousand (5,000) by the end of next year,” he said.

The President urged the Police to show presence, improve their response time, and patrol the streets and the inner cities, after taking over the motorbikes.

“I urge you to help ensure that no community is left out in the distribution of these bikes, even as you prioritise the areas that are most critical. I entreat officers who will use these bikes to take good care of them but, more importantly, to pay particular attention to their safety and the safety of other road users while on the road,” he stressed.