ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PURC announces 27.15% tariff increase for electricity, water by 21.55%.

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines PURC announces 27.15 tariff increase for electricity, water by 21.55.
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghanaians will at the start of next month start paying more for the electricity and water they use.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) today, Monday, August 15, has organised a news conference to announce new tariffs for the period of 2022-2025.

At the conference, PURC announced that it has increased end-user electricity tariff by 27.15% and water by 21.55%.

According to the PURC, the new tariffs are to take effect on September 1.

Ghanaians are to take note and prepare to pay more for the electricity and water they use in their homes and workplaces.

The increment follows several engagements by the PURC after it was contacted by the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) with a proposal to increase electricity tariffs by up to 148 percent covering 2019 to 2022.

ECG in its proposal also proposed an average increase of 7.6% in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC).

Having taken a lot of things into consideration, PURC has today confirmed the new increases for both Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Water Company Limited.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
"This is just the beginning" — Akufo-Addo hands over 1,500 motorbikes to Ghana police
15.08.2022 | Headlines
3,000 soldiers recruited, trained between 2017 and 2020 - Akufo-Addo
15.08.2022 | Headlines
You don’t deserve to make decisions that affect people – Kweku Azar fires GBA President
15.08.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line