PURC announces 27.15% tariff increase for electricity, water by 21.55%.

Ghanaians will at the start of next month start paying more for the electricity and water they use.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) today, Monday, August 15, has organised a news conference to announce new tariffs for the period of 2022-2025.

At the conference, PURC announced that it has increased end-user electricity tariff by 27.15% and water by 21.55%.

According to the PURC, the new tariffs are to take effect on September 1.

Ghanaians are to take note and prepare to pay more for the electricity and water they use in their homes and workplaces.

The increment follows several engagements by the PURC after it was contacted by the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) with a proposal to increase electricity tariffs by up to 148 percent covering 2019 to 2022.

ECG in its proposal also proposed an average increase of 7.6% in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC).

Having taken a lot of things into consideration, PURC has today confirmed the new increases for both Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Water Company Limited.