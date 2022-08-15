Rest in Peace Dr. Nuamah – Ras Mubarak pays tribute to late former NPP Ashanti Regional Minister

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak has expressed sadness about the demise of Dr. Samuel Nuamah Donkoh.

The former Ashanti Regional Minister has been confirmed dead today, August 15.

The deceased served as the Ashanti Regional Minister under late President Jerry John Rawlings.

During his time as Regional Minister, he often received praise for his humility and was adored by politicians from both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress.

Sadly, it has been confirmed today that he has passed on while receiving medical care for an illness he has been battling.

He died at the age of 64.

Reacting to the news, former Chief Executive Officer for the National Youth Authority, Ras Mubarak has prayed that he rests in perfect peace.

“A man so passionate about his country. So humble in public service. Rest In Perfect Peace Dr. Nuamah Donkoh,” he posted.

The deceased once served as a Member of Parliament for New Juaben North Constituency during the first parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.

At a point in his political career, Samuel Nuamah also served as the Minister in charge of Health.