That which seems impossible shall also work for your good

15.08.2022 LISTEN

I. SON OF MAN, may the LORD perfect that which concerns you, and may the mercy of God which endures forever be extended to you through it all in the land of the living in the name of Jesus Christ. Where your abilities and capabilities can not take you, GRACE AND MERCY of God shall see you through. INDEED God shall perfect everything that concerns you. GOD HAS NOT, AND WILL NEVER FORSAKE YOU.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, remember that God shall continue to cause ALL THINGS TO WORK TOGETHER for good to those who love HIM and to those who are called according to HIS purpose. ALL THINGS SHALL WORK FOR OUR GOOD THROUGH CHRIST JESUS OUR LORD. At the end of the day, JEHOVAH-ADONAI shall ensure that it works for our good. We should therefore obey His instructions, and THAT WHICH SEEMS IMPOSSIBLE SHALL ALSO WORK FOR OUR GOOD.

III. PRECIOUS FRIEND let us delight ourselves in the LORD, and He will give us the desires of our hearts. It is the LORD who will provide the desires of our hearts, our business is simply to delight in HIM. We SHOULD DILIGENTLY DELIGHT IN THE LORD. GOD SHOULD NOT BE OUR EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBER ONLY. We should PURPOSEFULLY: Call, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, WE SHOULD engage THE LORD daily more than any other person. What is your heart's desire? Who do you consult daily? Where is your heart? DO YOU BELIEVE GOD CAN AND WILL DO IT?

IV. BELOVED SISTER, be careful for you are not there because of your capabilities alone, you are not rich because of your hard work alone, you are not walking in good health due to your habits, what have you that was not given to you from above? IT IS NOT BY YOUR MIGHT, NOR BY YOUR POWER, BUT IT IS BY THE SPIRIT OF THE LORD OF HOST, let us be careful how we approach the seemingly less privileged today, for very soon JEHOVAH shall turn things around for them too, this is DIVINE FOOD FOR REFLECTION offered through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and serve to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! God says be careful.

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - We shall do all things through Christ Jesus. DO ALL THINGS, TAKE ALL DECISIONS THROUGH CHRIST AND IT SHALL BE WELL WITH YOU

PRAYER: God bless you courage brother; courage sister; not to stumble, though your path be dark as night; there’s a star to guide the humble: trust in God and do the right.

Let the road be rough and dreary, and its end far out of sight, foot it bravely; strong or weary, JUST TRUST IN GOD AND DO THE RIGHT THING

Ref: Romans 8:28

Psalms 37:4

Zechariah 4:6

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

#GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION