Ministerial reshuffle: The calls are not from saboteurs, they're NPP members who want things to change in their party — Kwesi Pratt

In the face of increased calls for a ministerial reshuffle, including governance and political experts, President Akufo-Addo stated that he is not ready for such exercise in his government.

According to the president, his ministers have been outstanding in their various sectors.

President Akufo-Addo stated on Monday, August 8, in an interview on Tamale-based North Star FM that those calls are attempts by opposition NDC members to destabilise his government.

“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” the President said.

Kwesi Pratt Junior, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, reacted by disagreeing with the President.

He stated that the calls are mostly from concerned citizens who want the nation's progress, not from NDC saboteurs as the President claimed.

Speaking on the Accra-based Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo' morning show, monitored by Modernghana News on Friday, August 12, the veteran journalist said “the notion that people calling for reshuffle are detractors is not true...the agitation for reshuffle mostly is from the NPP...some think that if new people are brought in the situation might change.”

He adds “I don't agree though because the cause of our challenges is fundamental; economic policies so changing one person won't change anything but that is their feeling..."