Fire Service cautions public against purchasing refurbished gas cylinders

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is asking the public to be safety conscious and be wary of the purchase of refurbished Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders on the market.

“GNFS has observed with concern the nefarious activities of some unscrupulous people who go round (sometimes to dumping sites) to collect or cheaply buy damaged or old and worn-out LPG cylinders. These cylinders are repaired (abrasively and adhesively treated, and the ripped metal pans welded together), sprayed and taken to the open market for sale and use by the unsuspecting public”, the service warned in a statement.

According to the GNFS, this act is not only illegal, criminal and dangerous but poses a serious risk of gas leakage from the low resistance points on the cylinder body when tilled with LPG.

Such cylinders also stand the risk of rupture which could lead to injuries, loss of life and fire explosion.

“The GNFS therefore advises the general public to always look out for the manufacturer details – serial number of the cylinder, weight class, International Organization for Standardization (ISO) number, test pressure and particularly the date of manufacture on the cylinder body when buying LPG cylinders from the market.”

“Purchase of LPG cylinders is to be made from only registered or authorized dealers to ensure the safety of Iives at homes and workplaces”, the caution statement from the fire service added.

The general public is also advised against the use of damaged, old, rusted and expired LPG cylinders since they constitute hazardous waste and are not to be disposed of as general waste or discarded in public places or refuse collection points.

All such worn-out cylinders are to be taken to outlets of registered gas supply companies, distributors or LPG recycling centres or plants.

“The Ghana National Fire Service implores the general public to assist with information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of this criminal and dangerous activity by law enforcers”, it further urged.

