Gov't approves expansion of Armed Forces to deal with security threats — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said in view of the security threats in the sub region, the government has approved the expansion of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to enable it tackle those threats should they emerge in Ghana.

The Commander-In-Chief of the GAF, indicated that addressing security issues cannot be business as usual following the threats.

Mr Akufo-Addo said these in a Facebook post after he attended the Military Academy Graduation parade for Regular Career Course 61, held at the Military Academy and Training School, at Teshie, in Accra on Friday August 12.

“In view of the contemporary, emerging and future threats in our Region, addressing security issues cannot be business as usual. Government has, thus, approved the expansion of the Armed Forces to cater for these threats,” the President stressed.

He added “The strategic expansion and modernisation of the Armed Forces, in line with the threat analysis and the acquisition of the requisite equipment, logistics, infrastructure development and increase in manpower, are being pursued vigorously.”

—3news.com|Ghana