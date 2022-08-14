ModernGhana logo
14.08.2022 Social News

Structures burnt at Adjiringanor

14.08.2022 LISTEN

Some 200 wooden structures at Adjiringanor, East Legon in Accra have been razed down Friday night.

Over 150 structures close to the scene of the fire were salvaged due to the bravery by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Fortunately, no casualty was recorded, this was contained in a post made on Facebook by GNFS.

Fire Service had to deploy four appliances from Legon, Headquarters, Madina and Adenta fire Stations to battle the situation.

The personnel managed to bring the situation under control and the fire has been contained.

—DGN online

