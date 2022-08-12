ModernGhana logo
Abuakwa North MP denies sharing scholarship slot with family and friends; urge students to apply online

Social News Member of Parliament MP for Abuakwa North, Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo
Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North and Deputy Education Minister in charge of TVET, Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo has rejected allegations of offering scholarship slots to her family and friends instead of making it open for all constituents to enjoy the policy.

According to the MP, she has never received any scholarship slots as MP or Deputy minister.

She said such allegations lack credibility and basis.

Speaking at a town hall meeting at Tontro and Anyinasin on Friday, Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo, however, encouraged students to apply for scholarships online whenever there is an opportunity at the Scholarship Secretariat or GETFUND, instead of depending on her since she does not have the capacity to do so per the current arrangements.

The MP and Deputy Education minister also elaborated on some projects being undertaken within Abuakwa North to improve the livelihood of constituents.

She assured constituents that all projects that have been awarded on contract would be completed despite some challenges they may be facing currently.

Meanwhile, Alhaji OPASS, the Constituency Chairman of the NPP in his brief remarks, called for unity to help win the 2024 general elections with a huge margin as far as the Constituency performance is concerned.

She commended the MP for her continuous commitment and quick response to issues affecting the constituency whenever she is approached.

Some residents who were present at the Town hall meetings expressed gratitude to the MP for her support over the years and pledged to remain committed to her and the party.

Kwabena Nyarko
