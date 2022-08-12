'Our advice wasn't requested on sole sourcing of EPC contract to relocate Ameri Plant' — Attorney General exposes Energy Minister

12.08.2022 LISTEN

An RTI request by the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has revealed that the opinion of the Attorney General was not sought by the Energy Ministry in the contract to relocate the Ameri Plant.

The Ministry is said to have entered a deal with a South African company, Mytilineos SA for the relocation of the Ameri Plant from Takoradi to Kumasi at a cost of $35.6 million.

After citing an original proposal from the Ministry which pegged the cost of the relocation of the plant at $25.48 million, ACEP has taken an interest in the matter and requested more information from the Attorney General.

In response to an RTI request from ACEP, the Attorney General has categorically stated that its opinion was not sought on the EPC contract to use sole sourcing to relocate the Ameri Plant.

“We are unable to provide the information requested on account of the fact that the advice of the Attorney-General was not requested for the Sole sourcing of the EPC contract on the relocation of the Ameri Power Plant to Kumasi and accordingly the Attorney General did not issue an opinion on the procurement,” part of the reply to ACEP’s RTI request from the Attorney General reads.

This ACEP Director, Benjamin Boakye insists contradicts the Minister of Energy’s Statement before Parliament, that the Attorney General gave an opinion.

Meanwhile, the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) is requesting GHS1,000 from ACEP before it provides the centre with its records on the Ameri Plant relocation.