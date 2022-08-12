Reactions as Vincent Ekow Assifuah announces mass burial of 17 relatives who died 15 years ago

Vincent Ekow Assifuah, MP for the Old-Tafo Constituency has set social media on fire.

Facebook users were shocked to learn that approximately 17 members of the Tafo royal clan in the Ashanti region who died, some 15 years ago are yet to be buried.

The late Abusua Panyin of the Tafo Agona Royal clan, Kwaku Obour, also known as K-Stone, died on September 3, 2007, exactly 15 years ago.

The Abusua Panyin and other 16 family members who have been in the morgue for about 15 years will be laid to rest on Thursday, August 18 at the Tafo Community Centre, which will be followed by mass burial.

Netizens related to this post as shown below:

Flag Bearer wrote, “Vincent Ekow Assafuah you don't mean it, died 2007 what were they keeping the body for?”

Nana Kwame Antwi Darkwa wrote, “Hmmmm asem oooo at long last Old Tafo will be at peace with our departed Royal souls.”

Afia Comfort wrote, “Thank God the issue has been resolved hmm.”