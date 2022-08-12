Assembly Member applauds Lawyer Kojo Yamoah for role in youth development in Agona Abodom

Lawyer Patrick Kojo Yamoah

Assembly Member for Agona Abodom Anaafo-Adansi Electoral Area in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region, Hon. Alex Donkoh has lauded Lawyer Patrick Kojo for his role in youth development in Agona Abodom and its surrounding communities.

According to the Assembly Member, the barrister who is also a native of the area was doing well in youth development especially in job creation and opportunities.

Interacting with some youth groups in Agona Abodom last Sunday, Hon. Alex Donkoh called on them to emulate Lawyer Kojo Yamoah's examples and strive to be like him for a brighter future.

Recounting the positive impact of the son of the land, Hon. Alex Donkoh outlined a number of projects Lawyer Patrick Kojo Yamoah was undertaking to support Agona Abodom community especially the youth in the educational sector.

He noted that Lawyer Patrick Kojo Yamoah operates a transport business that has employed over 40 young men such as drivers, artisans who work on the fleet of his commercial vehicles while others serves as bus conductors.

"This kind gesture of Lawyer Yamoah has attracted the youth to also contribute their quota towards the development of Agona Abodom community.

"Even though the road network is very bad, he chose to keep all his vehicles here to offer services to the people who are mainly farmers, an achievement we can not overlooked it.

"Apart from the above, our adorable Lawyer is equally supporting effective teaching and learning in our schools by donating teaching and learning materials for Basic and Senior High Schools in Agona Abodom and the Agona West Municipality as a whole," he stated.

According to the Assembly Member, the law barrister has supplied over 2,000 exercise books, writing materials as well as teaching materials to all the basic schools in Agona Abodom to cushion parents the burden of buying those items for their children.

Still on education, Hon. Alex Donkoh disclosed that the learned lawyer had established a foundation to support students in Agona Abodom in particular and Agona West .

Through Yamoah Foundation, Lawyer Patrick Kojo Yamoah, he noted has been giving financial assistance to students in tertiary education institutions across the country and also facilitate their admissions.

The Foundation was established basically to cater for the basic needs of children of school going age ranging from K.G to the tertiary Level.

"Our cherished son of the land periodically organises orientation classes for final year students preparing to write Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West Africa Secondary School Education Certificate Examination (WASSEC) respectively to enable them get better results and grades.

"This kind gesture of Lawyer Patrick Kojo Yamoah is spread across both public and private schools in the Agona West Municipality. He is a blessing to Agona West Municipality and Abodom community in particular," he intimated.

The Assembly Member was also thankful to Lawyer Patrick Kojo Yamoah for supporting his electoral area in terms of social amenities.

"Am being encouraged by Lawyer Patrick Kojo Yamoah to discharge my duty as Assembly Member through various supportive ways.

"During the Covid-19 era, I was able to get veronica buckets to all the 18 communities under the Anaafo-Adansi Electoral Area. Additionally, I provided six of the communities with household toilet facilities to eradicate open-defecation under the Open Defecation Free project (ODF), an initiative of the Central Government through the Agona West Municipal Assembly," he stressed.

Hon. Alex Donkoh further stated that the youth who wants to learn an apprenticeship have been enrolled in various places to aquire vocational training.

He emphasised that enough street bulbs have been fixed to boost security situation in his electoral Area.