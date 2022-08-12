'Its delusional to think your men are incorrupt' - Norman tells IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare may not be corrupt but he cannot say same for his men and women in uniform, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr Ishmael Norman has said.

Dr Norman said the IGP will be in a delusional situation to expect his people to be as incorrupt as he is.

His comments come after the IGP insisted that the Police service is not the most corrupt institution in Ghana. The IGP said he finds the methodology adopted by researchers who come to the conclusion that the service is the most corrupt and problematic.

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) together with the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and other partners conducted a survey on people's views and experiences on corruption in Ghana and it found that the Ghana Police Service came top of the list of bribe takers.

Dissatisfied with the report, the IGP, Dr Dampre wrote demanding explanations as to how the research arrived at that conclusion and in parts, casting aspersions on the credibility of the research.

The IGP in his letter pointed out what in his view are anomalies which could have affected the results of the survey, and concluded that the survey could be accurate.

“It is our considered view that the research and its findings are heavily challenged and corrupted from both the academic and practice point of view”, part of the IGP's read.

Delivering a public lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Thursday August 11, Dr Dampare reiterated his position that the Police service is not the most corrupt institution in Ghana although he admitted that there are a few bad elements in the service.

“They say we are corrupt, a problem identified has the solution. We have never said that there are not a couple of people who are doing things in a currupt way tarnishing the image of the service, we have never said that.

“We are doing all what we can to handle it but we will never accept the tag that we are the lead corrupt institution, it is unfounded because all those researches, I have challenged the methodologies. At the appropriate time we will respond to them but we will also be working at the things that people over the years are using against us and make us feel so uncomfortable when it comes to the issue of corruption.”

Reacting to this on the Ghana Tonight show with Alfred Ocansey on TV3 Thursday August 11, Dr Norman said “The Ghana Police is a big organization more than 30,000 people, the IGP no matter how good he is cannot represent the Ghana Police mentality and culture and ethos.

“So what he is doing is basically a drop in the bucket, like a little drop in the middle of the ocean. He may not be corrupt but he cannot say the same things for all the Policemen that are working under him. To do that will be actually a delusional kind of situation.

“I think the IGP has good intentions, he should motivate his people for better performance but he cannot expect that just because he wanted it means that he is going to have it.”

---3news.com