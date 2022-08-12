Breaking the 8 would be difficult if economic challenges don’t improve – NPP General Secretary admits

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua is upbeat about the chances of the party staying in power after the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the only thing in the way of the party’s victory is the current economic challenges facing the country.

Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, Justin Frimpong Kodua stressed that if the government is supported to turn things around, then surely the NPP will break the 8.

“Breaking the 8 would be a bit difficult if the economic challenges don't improve. We must support the Gov't to turn things around,” the New NPP General Secretary shared.

He further admonished party members and followers to come together to champion the common goal to break the 8.

He stressed that there is no way God made him the General Secretary only for the party to go into opposition after the next general elections.

“Breaking the 8 won't happen if there's apathy in our party.

“If we put things right as a party, breaking the 8 would be a reality. It's very possible.

“I believe God won't make me general secretary to lead NPP to opposition. I believe breaking the 8 would be a reality but with hard work,” Justin Frimpong Kodua added.