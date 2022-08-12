I believe a reshuffle should come after IMF deliberations – Justin Frimpong Kodua

The new General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua has implored Ghanaians to remain calm and support President Akufo-Addo in the wake of pressure for a reshuffle.

In his view, although change is good, going ahead to reshuffle a government must be done in a timely manner.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, Justin Frimpong Kodua noted that he believes after government concludes its talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a reshuffle of government appointees will be in order

“Change is good but must be timely. Let us all believe in President Akufo-Addo to do what's best for the country and party.

“I believe reshuffle should come after the IMF deliberations,” the NPP General Secretary shared.

Speaking to North Star Radio in Tamale on Monday, August 8, the President explained why reshuffling may not be an option in his government.

According to him, most of his appointees have performed well.

The President said the calls for a reshuffle are being fueled by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) just to destabilise his government.

“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call. The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo shared.

Subsequently, the calls for a reshuffle have heightened with governance experts insisting that it is necessary, especially at a time when things are dire for the country.