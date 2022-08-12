I disagree, the reshuffle will not affect NPP in 2024 elections; their achievements will — Ben Ephson

Popular Ghanaian pollster, Ben Emmanuel Ephson, has rubbished the assertions that the adamant posture of President Akufo-Addo on the ministerial reshuffle will affect NPP’s chances in 2024 elections.

Mr. Ephson is of the opinion that refusing to reshuffle ministers has never been the reason for the electorate to punish the ruling government.

His remark was to debunk a claim made by the former Chief of Staff in Kufuor’s administration, Kwadwo Mpiani.

The journalist on a similar show, the Top Story on Joy News, aired on Thursday, August 11, said Ghanaians will rather weigh the policies of the NPP and NDC as well as the achievements of the government to make their decisions.

“I disagree… each person going to vote in 2024 is going to vote (based on) whether his life has improved since 2020, he is going to vote on whether he thinks that of the two parties, whose policies will benefit him,” he stated.

The pollster continues, “it is the bread and butter issues that will make the swing voters decide to vote for party A or B, not his inability to agree to calls for him to reshuffle.”

In the face of the current economic hardships, many Ghanaians including governance and economic experts believe the finance minister and other non-performing ministers should be fired.

But the President rejected the increasing calls for the ministerial reshuffle.

He noted that his ministers have performed well, in a recent interview on North Star Radio in Tamale on Monday, August 8.

He said those making the calls are attempts by the opposition NDC to destabilize his government.

“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call. The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” the President stated.